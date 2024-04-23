The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given the nod to the IPOs of co-working space provider Awfis Space Solutions Ltd and Online travel distribution platform TBO Tek Ltd. The companies plan to raise ₹160 crore and ₹400 crore respectively, according to exchange filings.

Awfis' IPO includes a fresh issue totaling ₹160 crore, accompanied by an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 10.02 million equity shares. The OFS consists of shares up to 5,011,586 from Peak XV Partners Investments V, around 4,936,412 shares by Bisque Limited, and approximately 75,174 shares by Link Investment Trust.

The company plans to use the proceeds for capital expenditure on new centers, bolstering working capital, and other general corporate purposes.

The issue is managed by book runners ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities, and Emkay Global Financial Services Limited, reflecting strong institutional support and confidence in Awfis’s business model and market potential.

Online travel distribution platform TBO Tek’s November 2023 filing with SEBI has detailed a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.56 crore equity shares by its promoters and investors.

Notable selling shareholders include Gaurav Bhatnagar, Manish Dhingra, LAP Travel, TBO Korea, and Augusta TBO. Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India), JM Financial, and Jefferies India are book running lead managers of the issue. KFin Technologies is the registrar.

