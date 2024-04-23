Awfis, TBO Tek get SEBI nod for IPOs; companies plan to raise ₹160 crore and ₹400 crore, respectively
The Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given the nod to the IPOs of co-working space provider Awfis Space Solutions Ltd and Online travel distribution platform TBO Tek Ltd. The companies plan to raise ₹160 crore and ₹400 crore respectively, according to exchange filings.
