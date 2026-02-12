Aye Finance IPO allotment LIVE: Aye Finance IPO GMP rises marginally but stays muted — Check steps to track status

Aye Finance IPO allotment LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of non-banking financial company Aye Finance closed for subscription on Wednesday, managing to barely cross the full subscription mark.

Now, the investor focus has shifted to its allotment status. Aye Finance IPO allotment date is today, February 12.

According to BSE data, Aye Finance IPO was booked 97% thanks to hefty bidding of 1.5 times from QIBs. Meanwhile, the retail investor portion was booked 77% and the NII segment just 5%.

However, according to a company spokesperson cited in a PTI report, Aye Finance IPO is fully booked. “Effectively, against a total issue size of ₹1,010 crore, the IPO has been fully subscribed. However, NSE and BSE compute total subscription figures at the lower end of the price band,” the spokesperson said.

Aye Finance IPO details

Aye Finance IPO, worth ₹1,010 crore, was priced at ₹122–129 per share. The offer was a mix of fresh issue ( ₹700 crore) and OFS by shareholders.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its capital base and support future business expansion and asset growth.

Aye Finance, classified as a middle-layer NBFC, focuses on lending to micro and small enterprises (MSEs), a segment largely underserved by traditional banks.

As of September 30, 2025, the company operated across 18 states and three Union Territories, serving approximately 5.9 lakh active customers, with assets under management (AUM) of ₹6,027.6 crore.

Aye Finance IPO GMP

Aye Finance IPO GMP today is ₹0.35. This means that shares are trading marginally higher than the offer price. The company is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on February 16.

Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Aye Finance IPO allotment.