Aye Finance IPO Day 3 LIVE: Last day to bid, issue still not fully subscribed - Check GMP, review, other details

Aye Finance IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of Alphabet-backed Aye Finance saw muted investor interest, with the issue still not fully subscribed.
The mainboard IPO, which opened on February 9, is scheduled to close on Wednesday, February 11. The price band has been fixed at ₹122–129 per share. Grey market premium remains flat at ₹0, signalling expectations of a listing broadly in line with the issue price.
The ₹1,010 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 5.50 crore equity shares aggregating ₹710 crore, along with an offer for sale of 2.33 crore shares worth ₹300 crore by existing shareholders.
In terms of shareholding, Elevation Capital owns a 16.03% stake, LGT Capital holds 13.99%, Alphabet through CapitalG has 13.14%, and Alpha Wave India owns 11.1%. British International Investment and A91 Emerging Fund each have stakes exceeding 9%.
The lot size is 116 shares, translating into a minimum retail investment of ₹14,964 at the upper end of the price band. Allotment is expected on February 12, 2026, with listing likely on February 16, 2026, on BSE and NSE.
Aye Finance said the proceeds will be used to meet future capital requirements arising from business expansion and asset growth. Incorporated in 1993, the NBFC focuses on providing secured and unsecured loans to micro-scale MSMEs, including mortgage loans, Saral Property Loans and hypothecation-based products.
Swastika Investmart has given a ‘neutral’ rating to the Aye Finance IPO, saying that fundamentals appear solid, with the company showing consistent revenue and profit growth.
“Company implying a P/E multiple near ~14x based on FY25 earnings is reasonably priced compared with some listed NBFC peers. Overall, the IPO is suitable for long-term investors with a belief in MSME lending growth and moderate NBFC credit risk appetite,” it said.
Aye Finance IPO Day 3 LIVE: Choice Equity Broking, while giving a ‘subscribe for long-term’ rating to the Aye Finance IPO, said that at the upper price band, the issue is priced at a post-issue P/BV of 1.3x, below the peer average. The discount appropriately reflects the company’s elevated GNPAs and credit costs, offering a risk-adjusted entry point for long-term investors.
“On the positive side, the Company has demonstrated strong growth in its top line, with interest income rising 47.9% and AUM increasing 47.4% between FY22 and FY25. While the declining ROE and ROA highlight operational pressures amid industry stress, the recovering NBFC sector and potential tailwinds support a favourable medium- to long-term growth outlook. Considering these near-term operational challenges alongside the growth potential, we assign a “Subscribe For Long Term” rating for this issue,” the firm said.
Aye Finance IPO Day 3 LIVE: The grey market premium (GMP) for the Aye Finance IPO was ₹0 per share, suggesting that the stock is likely to list at its issue price of ₹129.
The GMP represents the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, it’s important to note that the GMP is merely an early indicator and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in investment decisions.
Aye Finance IPO Day 3 LIVE: The IPO saw a tepid response from investors with an overall subscription of just 0.17 times by 10:42 am on Day 3. The retail investor segment was subscribed 0.54 times, while the non-institutional investors’ category garnered a mere 0.02 times subscription. The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 0.13 times.
In total, the issue attracted bids for 79.63 lakh shares compared to the total offer size of 4.55 crore shares.
