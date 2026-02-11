Aye Finance IPO Day 3 LIVE: Last day to bid, issue still not fully subscribed - Check GMP, review, other details

Aye Finance IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of Alphabet-backed Aye Finance saw muted investor interest, with the issue still not fully subscribed.

The mainboard IPO, which opened on February 9, is scheduled to close on Wednesday, February 11. The price band has been fixed at ₹122–129 per share. Grey market premium remains flat at ₹0, signalling expectations of a listing broadly in line with the issue price.

The ₹1,010 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 5.50 crore equity shares aggregating ₹710 crore, along with an offer for sale of 2.33 crore shares worth ₹300 crore by existing shareholders.

In terms of shareholding, Elevation Capital owns a 16.03% stake, LGT Capital holds 13.99%, Alphabet through CapitalG has 13.14%, and Alpha Wave India owns 11.1%. British International Investment and A91 Emerging Fund each have stakes exceeding 9%.

The lot size is 116 shares, translating into a minimum retail investment of ₹14,964 at the upper end of the price band. Allotment is expected on February 12, 2026, with listing likely on February 16, 2026, on BSE and NSE.

Aye Finance said the proceeds will be used to meet future capital requirements arising from business expansion and asset growth. Incorporated in 1993, the NBFC focuses on providing secured and unsecured loans to micro-scale MSMEs, including mortgage loans, Saral Property Loans and hypothecation-based products.

