Aye Finance IPO fully subscribed on final day; QIB portion sees strong demand, GMP signals muted debut

Aye Finance IPO: The IPO of Aye Finance, which received a muted investor response during the first two days of bidding, finally sailed through on the last day of subscription on February 11. By the end of the final day, the issue had received bids for 4.42 crore shares against a total offer size of 4.25 crore shares, translating into an overall subscription of 1.04 times.

Among investor categories, the retail portion was subscribed 0.81 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) quota was booked 1.62 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment saw the weakest response, with subscriptions of just 0.05 times.

The Aye Finance IPO is worth ₹1,010 crore and comprises a fresh issue of 5.50 crore shares aggregating to ₹710 crore, along with an offer for sale of 2.33 crore shares worth ₹300 crore.

The price band has been fixed at ₹122– ₹129 per share. The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its capital base and support future capital requirements arising from the expansion of its business and asset base.

The IPO is being managed by Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, JM Financial, and Nuvama Wealth as book-running lead managers, with KFin Technologies acting as the registrar to the issue.

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Aye Finance IPO stands at nil, suggesting that the stock is likely to list the same as the IPO price.

About Aye Finance The company provides small-ticket business loans for working capital and expansion, secured through hypothecation of business assets or property, across manufacturing, trading, services, and allied agriculture sectors.

Classified as a middle-layer NBFC, the company focuses on lending to micro and small enterprises (MSEs), a segment that remains largely underserved by traditional banks.

As of September 30, 2025, Aye Finance operated across 18 states and three union territories, serving around 5.9 lakh active customers, with assets under management (AUM) of ₹6,027.6 crore, as per the DRHP report.

