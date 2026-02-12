Aye Finance IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Aye Finance IPO allotment date: The Aye Finance IPO share allotment will be finalised on Thursday, February 12. Investors who applied for the Aye Finance IPO can check the Aye Finance IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Aye Finance IPO GMP today is ₹0.35. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Aye Finance share price was indicated at ₹129.35 apiece, which is 0.27% higher than the IPO price of ₹129.

Investors can determine their share allocation and the specific amounts by checking the allocation criteria. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares available. The company will initiate the refund process for those applicants who were not allocated any shares. The shares that have been assigned will be credited to an individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Friday, February 13. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Aye Finance IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, February 16.

Aye Finance IPO Subscription Status Aye Finance IPO subscription status was 97%, on day 3. The QIBs portion was booked 1.50x, Non Institutional Investors(NIIS) subscribed to the issue 5%, and the retail investors portion was subscribed 77%, as per BSE.

Aye Finance IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹122-129 per share, leading to a valuation of ₹3,184 crore at the higher end of the range.

The ₹1,010-crore initial public offering (IPO) consists of a fresh issue of equity shares valued at up to ₹710 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) totaling up to ₹300 crore from existing shareholders.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to bolster its capital structure, facilitating future capital needs stemming from business and asset expansion.

The book-running lead managers are Axis Capital Ltd, IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial, and Nuvama Wealth Management.

How to check Aye Finance IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Go to the Kfin Technologies Ltd website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Once you click on the link given, you'll see the choice to check the status via one of five different links.

Step 2: After choosing one of the five URLs, select "Aye Finance IPO" from the dropdown menu titled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To access the status, input your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you select the application number option, begin by entering your application number along with the captcha code. Next, click "Submit."

- If you opt for the Demat Account choice, provide your account details together with the captcha code. Then, press "Submit."

- For the final option, which is PAN, enter your PAN number along with the captcha code. Afterwards, click "Submit."

How to check Aye Finance IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE site at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Pick 'Equity' from the options listed under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3: Select the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Aye Finance IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Sign up using your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link on the NSE page.

Step 3: Provide your username, password, and enter the captcha code.

Step 4: On the subsequent page, you will have the option to verify your IPO allocation status.