Aye Finance IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in stock market today

Aye Finance IPO Listing: Aye Finance shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today, 16 February 2026, after its initial public offering (IPO) received muted demand. Aye Finance IPO listing date is today.

The public issue was open for subscription from February 9 to 11, and the IPO allotment date was February 12. Aye Finance IPO listing date is February 16, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Monday, February 16, 2026, the equity shares of Aye Finance Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Monday, February 16, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Aye Finance shares listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Aye Finance IPO GMP today and analysts signal.

Aye Finance IPO GMP Today The trend for Aye Finance shares in the grey market remains tepid ahead of the share listing. According to websites tracking the grey market, Aye Finance IPO GMP today is ₹-3 per share. This means that in the grey market, Aye Finance shares are trading lower by ₹3 apiece than their issue price.

Aye Finance IPO Listing Price Aye Finance IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹126 apiece, which is at a discount of 2.33% to the issue price of ₹129 per share.

Analysts also expect Aye Finance IPO listing to be muted in the Indian stock market today.

Aye Finance IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the mainboard IPO began on Monday, February 9, and ended on Wednesday, February 11, while the IPO allotment date was February 12, Thursday. Aye Finance IPO listing date is February 16, Monday, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹1,010 crore from the IPO which was a combination of fresh issue of 5.50 crore equity shares worth ₹710 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.33 crore shares amounting to ₹300 crore. Aye Finance IPO price band was set at ₹122 to ₹129 per share.

Aye Finance IPO was subscribed 97% in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 77%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 5%. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.50 times subscription.