Aye Finance IPO listing next week. Here's what GMP signals about debut of shares on Dalal Street

Aye Finance IPO Listing: Aye Finance shares are set to make their stock market debut next week after its initial public offering (IPO) received muted demand. Aye Finance IPO listing date is February 16.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from February 9 to 11, and Aye Finance IPO allotment date was February 12. Aye Finance IPO listing date is February 16, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Aye Finance Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” said a notice on the BSE.

Ahead of the Aye Finance shares listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Aye Finance IPO GMP today signals.

Aye Finance IPO GMP Today Aye Finance shares are showing a muted trend in the grey market. According to websites tracking the grey market, Aye Finance IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share. This means that Aye Finance shares are not commanding any premium or discount, and are trading equal to their issue price in the grey market.

Aye Finance IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹129 apiece, which is equal to the issue price of ₹129 per share.

Aye Finance IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for the public issue commenced on Monday, February 9, and concluded on Wednesday, February 11, while the IPO allotment date was February 12, Thursday. Aye Finance IPO listing date is February 16, Monday, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Aye Finance IPO price band was set at ₹122 to ₹129 per share. The company raised ₹1,010 crore from the IPO which was a combination of fresh issue of 5.50 crore equity shares worth ₹710 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.33 crore shares amounting to ₹300 crore.

Aye Finance IPO was subscribed 97% in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 77%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 5%. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 1.50 times subscription.

Axis Capital is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the Aye Finance IPO registrar.