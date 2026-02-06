Mint Market
Aye Finance IPO opens on Monday — Price band, GMP, offer size among top 10 things to know ahead of offer launch

Aye Finance IPO: From 5 a day ago, Aye Finance IPO GMP has fallen to 1. This means that shares of Aye Finance are trading at 130 in the grey market.

Saloni Goel
Published6 Feb 2026, 11:46 AM IST
Aye Finance IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aye Finance will kick off next week as the primary market action rekindles after a brief lull. The non-banking finance company (NBFC), earlier this week on Wednesday, announced the price band for its upcoming share sale at 122 to 129 apiece.

Aye Finance is a middle-layer NBFC focused on providing loans to micro-scale MSMEs across India for their working capital and business expansion needs.

It offers small-ticket business loans with an average ticket size to customers across manufacturing, trading, service and allied agriculture sectors.

Aye Finance: 10 key things to know

Ahead of Aye Finance IPO launch, here are 10 key things that investors must know:

1. Aye Finance IPO dates

Aye Finance IPO will open on February 9 and close on February 11. The anchor book will open tonight, February 6. Meanwhile, the allotment for Aye Finance IPO is slated to be finalised on February 12 and the listing is expected to take place on February 16 on BSE and NSE.

2. Aye Finance IPO size

The offer is a mix of fresh share sale of 710 crore and an offer for sale of up to 300 crore. The company is looking to raise a cumulative 1010 crore at the upper end of the price band.

3. Who are the selling shareholders in Aye Finance IPO?

Alpha Wave India, MAJ Invest Financial Inclusion Fund, LGT Capital, Capita G LP and Vikram Jetley are the corporate and individual selling shareholders looking to offload stake in Aye Finance IPO.

4. Aye Finance IPO objective

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh share sale to strengthen its capital base, supporting future capital requirements arising from the expansion of its business and asset base.

5. Aye Finance IPO lot size

Retail investors can apply for the issue in a lot size of 116 shares and multiples thereof. The minimum investment required is 14,964 at the upper end of the price band.

6. Aye Finance IPO allocation

Under the IPO, 75% has been earmarked for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), while non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors have been allotted 15% and 10%, respectively.

7. Aye Finance IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for Aye Finance IPO has seen a sharp slump. From 5 a day ago, Aye Finance IPO GMP has fallen to 1. This means that shares of Aye Finance are trading at 130 in the grey market.

8. Aye Finance peers

As per the company's red herring prospectus (RHP), SBFC Finance and Five-Star Business Finance are its listed peers.

9. Aye Finance financials

For the Fiscal year 2025, Aye Finance recorded a profit of 175.3 crore, which was largely unchanged from 171.7 crore posted in the prior year. Net interest income (NII) surged 37.9% to 858 crore in Fiscal 2025 from 622.2 crore on a YoY basis.

10. Aye Finance IPO BRLM

Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, JM Financal and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers to the offer. Meanwhile, KFin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

MSMEsIPOInitial Public OfferingsNBFC
