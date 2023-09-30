Azad Engineering files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹740 crore via IPO; check details
Azad Engineering IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹240 crore and an offer-for-sale of equity shares aggregating up to ₹500 crore
Azad Engineering Ltd has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹740 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). The company's IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹240 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating up to ₹500 crore by a promoter and investors, according to the draft papers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started