Azad Engineering gets Sebi nod for its ₹740 crore IPO; check details here
The company’s initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of up to ₹240 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares of face value of ₹2 each aggregating up to ₹500 crore. Hence, the total issue size stands at ₹740 crore.
Azad Engineering Limited has received the final observations from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).
