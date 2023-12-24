Azad Engineering IPO allotment date to be finalised; Here’s how you can check status
On the allotment date, investors will be informed about the number of shares allocated to them in comparison to the bids they placed.
The share allotment of Azad Engineering IPO is expected to be finalised on December 26. Investors are assigned shares through a lottery system, and the entire procedure was overseen by the registrar.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started