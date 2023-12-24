The share allotment of Azad Engineering IPO is expected to be finalised on December 26. Investors are assigned shares through a lottery system, and the entire procedure was overseen by the registrar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the allotment date, investors will be informed about the number of shares allocated to them in comparison to the bids they placed. To verify the allotment status, investors can utilize the BSE platform or visit the registrar's website.

Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) ended on 22md December 2023. In three days of bidding, Azad Engineering IPO subscription status informs that the book build issue got subscribed 80.65 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Azad Engineering IPO GMP today Market observers said that Azad Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹311, which is ₹134 lower from Friday Azad Engineering IPO GMP of ₹445. This means, grey market mood got hit despite strong response by investors. Observers said that sell off on Dalal Street could be the possible reason as market mood is an important factor along with subscription status. Though Azad Engineering IPO subscription status is praiseworthy, market mood has remained volatile throughout the week.

Azad Engineering IPO subscription status As per the Azad Engineering IPO subscription data available on BSE website, Azad Engineering IPO got subscribed 80.65 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 23.79 times. The NII portion of the book build issue got subscribed 87.61 times while the QIB portion of Azad Engineering IPO got subscribed whopping 179.66 times.

Here’s how to check allotment status of Azad Engineering IPO — Once Azad Engineering IPO allotment status is announced, one will be able to check allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Open BSE website on any electronic device. Select the issue name, i.e. company's name in the drop down. Enter either application number or PAN Card to check the allotment status. After entering application number/PAN Card number, click on submit. The official registrar of Azad Engineering IPO is KFin Technologies Ltd. KFin Technologies link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check Azad Engineering IPO allotment status online.

