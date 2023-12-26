Azad Engineering IPO allotment finalised. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online
Azad Engineering IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Applicants in the public offer can find out if they have been issued shares, through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status.
Azad Engineering IPO Allotment Status: Aerospace components and turbines manufacturer Azad Engineering launched its initial public offering (IPO) on December 20. The Azad Engineering IPO received strong investors’ demand as the issue was subscribed 83.04 times during the bidding period which ended on December 22. Azad Engineering IPO allotment has been finalised and investors can now check their allotment status online.
