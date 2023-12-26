Azad Engineering IPO Allotment Status: Aerospace components and turbines manufacturer Azad Engineering launched its initial public offering (IPO) on December 20. The Azad Engineering IPO received strong investors’ demand as the issue was subscribed 83.04 times during the bidding period which ended on December 22. Azad Engineering IPO allotment has been finalised and investors can now check their allotment status online. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The investors who applied for the issue can check Azad Engineering IPO allotment status on the websites of stock exchanges BSE and NSE and also on the portal of IPO registrar.

Azad Engineering IPO registrar is Kfin Technologies Ltd. Applicants in the public offer can find out if they have been issued shares, through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The investors who have not been allotted shares will receive the refund of their application money. The investors whose IPO bids were accepted, will be credited Azad Engineering shares in their demat accounts. Azad Engineering IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, December 28, on BSE and NSE.

Applicants of Azad Engineering shares can check the Azad Engineering IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd by following the below steps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Steps to check Azad Engineering IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies website: Step 1 - Visit the registrar Kfin Technologies’ website by clicking this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2 - Select the company name “Azad Engineering Limited" in the “Select IPO" dropbox.

Step 3 - Select one of the three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account or PAN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 - Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5 - Enter the Captcha and click Submit.

Your Azad Engineering IPO allotment status will appear on the screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You can also check the Azad Engineering IPO allotment status on the BSE website.

Steps to check Azad Engineering IPO allotment on BSE website: Step 1 - Visit allotment page on BSE's official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2 - Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3 - Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’.

Step 4 - Enter PAN or application number. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5 - Click on ‘I am not a Robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button.

The Azad Engineering IPO allotment status will be visible.

Azad Engineering IPO GMP Today Azad Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹305 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that the Azad Engineering shares are trading higher by ₹305 apiece in the grey market than their IPO price.

Considering the GMP today and the issue price, Azad Engineering shares estimated listing price is ₹829 apiece, which is at 58.21% premium to the IPO price of ₹524 per share.

