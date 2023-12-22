Azad Engineering IPO: GMP, subscription status, should you apply as bidding ends today
Azad Engineering IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are trading at whopping 85% premium in grey market today, say market observers
Azad Engineering IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Azad Engineering Limited opened for subscription on 20th December 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 22nd December 2023. This means Azad Engineering IPO will close today evening and investors have just one day in their hand to apply for the public issue. The aerospace components and turbines maker company has fixed Azad Engineering IPO price at ₹499 to ₹524 per equity share. As per Azad Engineering IPO subscription status after two days of bidding, the public issue has received strong response by investors.
