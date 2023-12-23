Azad Engineering IPO: GMP, tentative allotment date, subscription, how to check status
Azad Engineering IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹375 in grey market today, say market observers
Azad Engineering IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) ended on 22md December 2023 and now those who have applied for the public issue are eagerly waiting for announcement of Azad Engineering IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 26th December 2023. In three days of bidding, Azad Engineering IPO subscription status informs that the book build issue got subscribed 80.65 times.
