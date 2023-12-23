comScore
Azad Engineering IPO: GMP, tentative allotment date, subscription, how to check status
Azad Engineering IPO: GMP, tentative allotment date, subscription, how to check status

 Asit Manohar

Azad Engineering IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹375 in grey market today, say market observers

Azad Engineering IPO subscription status: The public issue has been subscribed 80.65 times in three days of bidding from 20th December to 22nd December 2023. (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Azad Engineering IPO subscription status: The public issue has been subscribed 80.65 times in three days of bidding from 20th December to 22nd December 2023. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Azad Engineering IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) ended on 22md December 2023 and now those who have applied for the public issue are eagerly waiting for announcement of Azad Engineering IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 26th December 2023. In three days of bidding, Azad Engineering IPO subscription status informs that the book build issue got subscribed 80.65 times.

Meanwhile, despite record subscription status, grey market sentiment has gone down in regard to Azad Engineering IPO. According to stock market observers, Azad Engineering shares are trading at a premium of 375 in grey market today, which is 70 lower from its yesterday's GMP (grey market premium) of 445.

Azad Engineering IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Azad Engineering IPO GMP today is 375, which is 70 lower from Friday Azad Engineering IPO GMP of 445. This means, grey market mood got hit despite strong response by investors. Observers said that sell off on Dalal Street could be the possible reason as market mood is an important factor along with subscription status. Though Azad Engineering IPO subscription status is praiseworthy, market mood has remained volatile throughout the week gone by.

Azad Engineering IPO subscription status

As per the Azad Engineering IPO subscription data available on BSE website, Azad Engineering IPO got subscribed 80.65 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 23.79 times. The NII portion of the book build issue got subscribed 87.61 times while QIB portion of Azad Engineering IPO got subscribed whopping 179.66 times.

Azad Engineering IPO: How to check allotment status

Once Azad Engineering IPO allotment statusn is announced, one will be able to check allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of Azad Engineering IPO is KFin Technologies Ltd. However, for more convenience, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFin Technologies link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check Azad Engineering IPO allotment status online.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Published: 23 Dec 2023, 03:00 PM IST
