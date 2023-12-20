Azad Engineering IPO: Issue fully subscribed on day 1, retail, NIIs steal the show; check latest GMP
Azad Engineering IPO opened for subscription today (Wednesday, December 20), and will close on Friday, December 22. The IPO price band is between ₹499 to ₹524 per equity share.
Azad Engineering IPO subscription status: Azad Engineering IPO has been subscribed 1.01 times so far at 12:33 IST, led by retail and non institutional investors(NIIs). The retail portion was fully booked within few hours of opening.
