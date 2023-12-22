Azad Engineering IPO: Issue gets oversubscribed by 20.62 times on day 3 so far; GMP rises
Azad Engineering IPO subscription status: Retail and non-institutional investors have shown strong interest in the IPO, which has been oversubscribed 20.62 times on its third day so far at 12:39 IST.
Azad Engineering IPO subscription status: An excellent momentum appears to have been set up for the Azad Engineering IPO on its third day, as all of the portions are oversubscribed. The limelight has been stolen by retail and non-institutional investors as a whole. Azad Engineering IPO subscription status is 20.62 times, so far on day 3, at 12:39 IST.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started