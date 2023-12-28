Azad Engineering IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see over 50% gain for allottees
Azad Engineering IPO GMP today: Grey market is signaling that Azad Engineering IPO listing price would be around ₹804 per share levels, say market observers
Azad Engineering IPO: Listing date for the initial public offering (IPO) of Azad Engineering Limited has been finalised on 28th December 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on BSE website, Azad Engineering share price will become available for trade on BSE and NSE during Thursday deal after listing of shares in special pre open session, which will begin around 9:45 AM today. Azad Engineering shares will become available for trade at 10:00 AM during Thursday session.
