Azad Engineering IPO price band : The Azad Engineering IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹499 to ₹524 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Azad Engineering IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, December 20, and will close on Friday, December 22. The allocation to anchor investors for the Azad Engineering IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 19.

The floor price is 249.50 times the face value of the equity shares, and the cap price is 262 times the face value of the equity shares. The price-to-earnings ratio based on diluted EPS for the financial year 2023 for the company at the higher end of the price band is as high as 292.74 times and at the lower end of the price band is 278.77 times as compared to the average industry peer group P/E ratio of 77.43. The Azad Engineering IPO lot size is 28 equity shares and in multiples of 28 equity shares thereafter.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Azad Engineering IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. Employees portion have been reserved equity shares aggregating up to ₹4 crores.

Also Read: DOMS IPO: GMP jumps on strong subscription status. Should you apply as bidding ends today?

Tentatively, Azad Engineering IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, December 26, and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, December 27, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Azad Engineering share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, December 28. Given that T+3 listing is mandatory as of December 1, 2023, Azad Engineering IPO will list on primary markets this month under this norm.

Azad Engineering IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares of up to ₹240 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹500 crore by a promoter and others selling shareholders, as per red herring prospectus (RHP). Azad Engineering IPO issue size is ₹740 crore.

Azad Engineering Limited is a producer of turbines and parts for aircraft. The business provides its goods to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the oil and gas, aerospace, defence, and energy sectors.

The products of Azad Engineering are vital, mission-critical, intricately designed, and highly engineered.

The company's sales of blades for the energy sector brought in ₹1,142.92 million as of September 30, 2023. The USA, China, Europe, the Middle East, and Japan are among the company's clientele.

Also Read: DOMS Industries IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 16.44 times on second day; retail investors steal the show

Azad Engineering IPO GMP today

Azad Engineering IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹524 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: DOMS Industries IPO Day 3 Live: Check latest GMP, subscription status on the last day

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!