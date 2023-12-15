Azad Engineering IPO: Price band fixed at ₹499-524 apiece; GMP, issue details, more
The Azad Engineering IPO price band is set between ₹499 to ₹524 per equity share. The Azad Engineering IPO subscription date is from December 20 to December 22.
Azad Engineering IPO price band : The Azad Engineering IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹499 to ₹524 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Azad Engineering IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, December 20, and will close on Friday, December 22. The allocation to anchor investors for the Azad Engineering IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, December 19.
