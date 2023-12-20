Azad Engineering IPO: Price band, GMP, review, among 10 things to know as issue opens today
Azad Engineering IPO issue size is ₹740.00 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 46 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹240 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 95 lakh shares aggregating to ₹500 crore.
Azad Engineering IPO: Aerospace components and turbines manufacturer Azad Engineering is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) today, December 20. The company plans to raise ₹740 crore from the public issue that will conclude on December 22.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started