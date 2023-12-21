Azad Engineering IPO subscribed 11.11 times on day 2, all portions fully booked; check latest GMP
Azad Engineering IPO has been subscribed 11.11 times at the end of second day. Non institutional investors (NIIS), and retail showed huge interest.
