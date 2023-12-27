comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 27 2023 12:40:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.95 1.29%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 733.95 1.99%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,696.20 0.78%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 465.45 -0.98%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.45 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Azad Engineering IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of allotment status as focus shifts to listing date
Back Back

Azad Engineering IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of allotment status as focus shifts to listing date

 Asit Manohar

Azad Engineering IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹301 in the grey market today, say market observers.

Azad Engineering is likely to get listed on 28th December, 2023. (https://www.azad.in/)Premium
Azad Engineering is likely to get listed on 28th December, 2023. (https://www.azad.in/)

Azad Engineering IPO: Allotment status of the initial public offering (IPO) of Azad Engineering Limited has been declared. Azad Engineering is likely to get listed on 28th December, 2023.

As per market experts, the public issue received strong response from investors and hence allottees can expect strong listing gains on their investment. In fact, the grey market is also signaling strong debut of Azad Engineering shares on Dalal Street

According to stock market observers, shares of Azad Engineering Limited are available at a premium of 301, which is 57 percent higher compared to the IPO price.

Azad Engineering IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Azad Engineering IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 301, which is unchanged from yesterday. Observers said that strong response by investors and positive stock market sentiment could be the possible reasons for steady grey market price.

What does this GMP mean?

The IPO GMP today at 301 means the grey market is expecting that Azad Engineering listing price would be around 825, 57 percent higher than the issue price of 524 per equity share.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market is not an ideal indicator to assess the possible listing price. They said that GMP is completely speculative as it has no connect with financials of the company and it is completely non regulated. Sometimes, GMP of a public issue is found artificial as well because it involves even those who have high stake involved in the public offer.

How to check Azad Engineering IPO allotment status

Those who have applied for the public issue can check their application status on the BSE website or on the official registrar's website. KFin Technologies has been appointed as the official registrar of the bookbuild issue. 

To check the status on BSE website, visit bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. To check it on the registrar's website, visit kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 27 Dec 2023, 10:58 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App