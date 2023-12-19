Azad Engineering raises ₹221 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
The ₹740-crore Azad Engineering initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on December 20, with a price range of ₹499-524 per share.
Azad Engineering, which specializes in the manufacturing of precision forged and machined components, has successfully raised ₹220.8 crore by selling shares to anchor investors on December 19, a day prior to the IPO launch.
