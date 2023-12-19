comScore
Azad Engineering raises ₹221 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

 Vaamanaa Sethi

The ₹740-crore Azad Engineering initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on December 20, with a price range of ₹499-524 per share.

Azad Engineering IPO. Photo: iStockphoto

Azad Engineering, which specializes in the manufacturing of precision forged and machined components, has successfully raised 220.8 crore by selling shares to anchor investors on December 19, a day prior to the IPO launch.

Prominent investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Nippon Funds, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, Tata MF, Eastspring Investments, Bandhan MF, HDFC Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, and Max Life Insurance, expressed keen interest in the company.

In its filing to exchanges, the Telangana-based firm stated that, in collaboration with merchant bankers, it has concluded the allocation of 42,13,731 equity shares to anchor investors at a price of 524 per share. Additionally, the company disclosed that out of the total shares allocated to anchor investors, 19,10,056 equity shares were allotted to six mutual funds through ten schemes.

The 740-crore Azad Engineering initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on December 20, with a price range of 499-524 per share. Investors can participate in the IPO until December 22.

Comprising a combination of fresh share issuances amounting to 240 crore by the company and a 500 crore offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares by existing shareholders, the Azad Engineering IPO includes the sale of shares by Promoter Rakesh Chopdar, as well as by investors Piramal Structured Credit Opportunities and DMI Finance.

Azad Engineering, a manufacturer of products for global original equipment manufacturers in the energy, aerospace and defense, and oil and gas industries, is predominantly owned by Promoter Rakesh Chopdar, who holds a 78.61 percent stake. The second-largest shareholder is Piramal Structured Credit Opportunities Fund, with a 9.13 percent stake.

The net proceeds of 60.4 crore from the fresh issue will be allocated for the acquisition of plant and machinery, while 138.19 crore will be directed towards debt repayment. The remaining funds from the fresh issue will be earmarked for general corporate purposes.

The IPO is being facilitated by merchant bankers including Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets, and Anand Rathi Advisors.

Published: 19 Dec 2023, 09:28 PM IST
