Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO fully booked in few hours of opening, retail portion sees huge demand; Check GMP, more.
Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO opened on May 10 and will close on May 14, with a price band of ₹63 to ₹67 per share. The company offers coding and marking solutions for various industries, with a product line including printers, inks, and consumables.
Aztec Fluids & Machinery IPO has opened for subscription today (Friday, May 10), and will close on Tuesday, May 14. The IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹63 to ₹67 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. There are 2,000 shares in each IPO lot. 2,000 equity shares is the minimum application size; beyond that, applications will be accepted in multiples of 2,000 equity shares.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started