B Right Real Estate IPO opens today. Price, review, other details in 10 points

B Right Real Estate IPO opens today. Price, review, other details in 10 points3 min read . 01:12 PM IST
- B Right Real Estate IPO subscription date: The issue will remain open for subscription from 30th June 20222 to 5th July 2022
B Right Real Estate IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of B Right Real Estate Limited has opened for subscription today and the BSE SME public issue worth ₹44.36 crore will remain open for bidding till 5th July 2022. The real estate company has fixed B Right Real Estate IPO price band at ₹153 per equity share and one lot of the IPO will comprise 800 shares of the company.
B Right Real Estate IPO: The initial public offer (IPO) of B Right Real Estate Limited has opened for subscription today and the BSE SME public issue worth ₹44.36 crore will remain open for bidding till 5th July 2022. The real estate company has fixed B Right Real Estate IPO price band at ₹153 per equity share and one lot of the IPO will comprise 800 shares of the company.
Here we list out 10 important B Right Real Estate IPO details:
Here we list out 10 important B Right Real Estate IPO details:
1] B Right Real Estate IPO subscription date: The issue will remain open for subscription from 30th June 20222 to 5th July 2022.
2] B Right Real Estate IPO price: The real estate company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹153 per equity share.
3] B Right Real Estate IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 800 company shares.
4] B Right Real Estate IPO size: The company aims to generate ₹44.36 crore for this public offer via issuance of fresh 2,899,200 shares.
5] B Right Real Estate IPO investment limit: A bidder will be able to invest in lots and one lot will comprise 800 shares. So, a bidder will require ₹1,22,400 ( ₹153 x 800) to apply for the public issue.
6] B Right Real Estate IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 8th July 2022.
7] B Right Real Estate IPO listing: The IPO is proposed to list on BSE SME exchange and the tentative date for B Right Real Estate IPO listing is 13th July 2022.
8] B Right Real Estate IPO official registrar: Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.
9] B Right Real Estate IPO face value: The real estate company has fixed face value of the IPO at ₹10 per equity share.
10] B Right Real Estate IPO review: Recommending 'buy' for listing gains, Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at Share India said, "The real estate sector outlook seems promising amid increase in demand and revival of economic growth. BRL has given a successful business model so far and is expected to perform in future also, based on its versatility. However, the IPO seems to be overpriced so we recommend to subscribe this IPO for listing day gains only."
Giving subscribe tag to the IPO, Profitmart Securities report says, "The management expects continued strong growth in residential sales, rise in occupancy in the commercial space, rebound of retail rental rates after COVID and strong growth in occupancy in the hospitality business. The company’s net worth after the proposed IPO will total ₹132 crs and post IPO the equity capital will stand at ₹10.30 crs. At the proposed IPO price of ₹153 per share, the shares are being offered at a Price to Book at 1.19x. We are confident that B Right Real Estate Limited will deliver consistent performance and provide an excellent investment opportunity for investors with a long term horizon. Hence we recommend SUBSCRIBE for long term investment."
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.