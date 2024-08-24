Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Baazar Style Retail IPO: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed mainboard IPO to hit D-Street on August 30; Details here

Baazar Style Retail IPO: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed mainboard IPO to hit D-Street on August 30; Details here

Nikita Prasad

  • Baazar Style Retail IPO: The Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed issue comprises of fresh issue of 148.00 crore and offer for sale of 1.77 crore shares.

Baazar Style Retail IPO comprises of fresh issue of 148.00 crore and offer for sale of 1.77 crore shares

Baazar Style Retail IPO: The mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of fashion retailer Bazaar Style Retail Ltd will open for subscription on Wednesday, August 30, 2024. The Kolkata-headquartered retailer offers apparel for men, women, boys, girls, and infants and general merchandise such as non-apparel and home furnishing products.

The company focuses on providing a family-oriented shopping experience, offering quality products and striving to offer every Indian stylish merchandise at an affordable price. Bazaar Style Retail mainly operates in Odisha and West Bengal but has stores across nine states.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Baazar Style Retail IPO Details:

Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala plans to sell 27.23 lakh equity shares in the OFS, while Intensive Softshare Private Ltd intends to offload 22.40 lakh shares and Intensive Finance Pvt Ltd will divest 14.87 lakh shares.

Additional shareholders participating in the OFS include Chandurkar Investments, Subroto Trading & Finance Company Ltd, Rajnish Gupta, Madhu Surana, Sabita Agarwal, Rekha Kedia, Shakuntala Devi, and D K Surana HUF, who will also be offloading their shares.

In August, Baazar Style Retail secured 37 crore from Volrado Ventures Partners Fund II in a pre-IPO round. As a result, the company's initial public offering size has been decreased to 148 crore from 185 crore.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past.
