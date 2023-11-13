Baba Food Processing IPO allotment status: Baba Food Processing IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check Baba Food Processing IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Mas Services Limited.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company has initiated the refund process for applicants not given shares, which would have begun today. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Tentative, Baba Food Processing IPO listing date has been fixed for Thursday, November 16, on NSE SME. If the company switches to T+3 norms the listing date could be before the schedule. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Baba Food Processing IPO.

If you have applied for the Baba Food Processing IPO, you can check your Baba Food IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Mas Services Limited. You can check the Baba Food IPO allotment status of your application on below link - Baba Food IPO allotment link - https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Step 1

To access the allotment checking page, simply click the provided link - https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Step 2

Once investors have accessed the initial allotment status page of MAS Services, they have two options. Based on the Application Number or by using the DP ID and Client ID together, they can inquire about the IPO allotment status.

Click the hyperlink "Search on Application No." to search by application number. This will direct you to a new page where you may enter the application number in the supplied field.

◦ Type the application number exactly as it appears.

◦ Punch in the 6-digit Captcha code.

◦ Press the "Submit" button.

◦ The allocation status is displayed on the screen along with the number of shares allotted.

Click the "Search on DP-id/Client id" links to search by DP-ID. This will lead you to a new page where you may enter the Client ID and the DP ID in that order using the two boxes given.

◦ Put in the DP-ID.

◦ Add the Client-ID here.

◦ Type the six-digit Captcha Code in.

◦ Hit the "Submit" button.

◦ On the screen, the number of shares allotted will appear as allotment status.

Baba Food Processing India Limited IPO subscription status

Baba Food Processing IPO subscription status was 69.44 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 60.82 times, and a overwhelming response from non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 84.73 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. QIBs portion was subscribed 147.02 times.

The company has received bids for 28,53,24,800 shares against 41,08,800 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Baba Food Processing IPO subscription status was 3.05 times on day 1, and was subscribed 15.02 times on day 2.

Baba Food Processing IPO GMP today

Baba Food Processing IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +8, similar to last four trading sessions. This indicates the Baba Food Processing share price was trading at a premium of ₹8 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.

On last 18 sessions grey market activities, the current GMP ( ₹8) is showing signals towards the lower side. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹35, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

