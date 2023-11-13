Baba Food Processing IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, steps to check Baba Food IPO allotment status
Baba Food Processing IPO share allotment has been finalised. Investors can check Baba Food Processing IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal. The refund process for applicants not given shares has been initiated. Baba Food Processing IPO listing date has been fixed for Thursday, November 16.
The investors who applied for the issue can check Baba Food Processing IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Mas Services Limited.
