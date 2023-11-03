Baba Food Processing India Limited IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, November 3 and will close on Tuesday, November 7. Baba Food Processing IPO's price band is set in the range of ₹72 to ₹76. Baba Food Processing IPO lot size is that the investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.

Baba Food Processing is an enterprise that produces agricultural foods. The company, which manufactures wheat floor products, has established itself in both bulk and branded consumer food categories. A broad variety of products are produced by the company, such as Tandoori Atta, Whole Wheat Atta (wheat flour), and Semolina flour (Sooji).

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Yogesh Kumar Sahu is the company's promoter.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Baba Food Processing IPO's listed peer is Megastar Foods Ltd (with P/E of 30.62).

According to media reports, between the financial year ending on March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, Baba Food Processing India Limited saw a 94.38% increase in revenue and a 150.14% increase in profit after tax (PAT).

Also Read: Paragon Fine share price makes a stellar debut; stock lists at 125% premium at ₹225 on NSE SME

Baba Food Processing IPO details

Baba Food Processing IPO, which is worth ₹33 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 4,342,105 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The following goals are what the company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for:

Investment in our fully owned subsidiary Panchakanya Foods Private Limited ("PFPL") to establish a manufacturing facility in Patna, Bihar, consisting of a highly automated roller flour mill and chakki whole wheat atta mill (henceforth referred to as the "Project"); financing the purchase of machinery for producing Roasted Gramme Flour (Sattu) and Chickpea Flour (Besan) in our current Ranchi manufacturing facility; financing the Company's working capital requirements; prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding unsecured borrowings obtained by the Company; and for general corporate purposes.

The Baba Food Processing IPO's book running lead manager is Horizon Management Private Limited, and the issue's registrar is Mas Services Limited. Nikunj Stock Brokers is Baba Food Processing's market maker.

Baba Food Processing India Limited IPO subscription status

Baba Food Processing IPO subscription status was 2.44 times on day 1, so far. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 3.06 times, and a decent response from non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 1.04 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com. QIBs portion was subscribed 1.66 times.

The company has received bids for 1,00,35,200 shares against 41,08,800 shares on offer, at 16:23 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Also Read: Cello World IPO allotment finalised; check latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status

Baba Food Processing IPO GMP today

Baba Food Processing IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +30. This indicates the Baba Food Processing share price was trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Baba Food Processing IPO Review

“The company is operating in a highly competitive and fragmented segment of flour business. It has posted incremental profits for the reported periods. Based on FY24 annualized earnings, the issue appears fully priced discounting all near term positives. Well-informed investors may park moderate funds for the medium to long-term rewards," said Dilip Davda, the contributing editor at Chittorgarh.

Also Read: Shanthala FMCG IPO allotment finalised; Latest GMP, subscription status, steps to check allotment status

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.