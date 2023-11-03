Baba Food Processing IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status on day 1, other key details
Baba Food Processing India Limited IPO opens for subscription on November 3 and will close on November 7, with a price band of ₹72-76 per share.
Baba Food Processing India Limited IPO has opened for subscription on Friday, November 3 and will close on Tuesday, November 7. Baba Food Processing IPO's price band is set in the range of ₹72 to ₹76. Baba Food Processing IPO lot size is that the investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.
