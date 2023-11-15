Baba Food Processing share price makes a flat debut; shares list at ₹76 apiece on NSE SME
Baba Food Processing share price made a flat debut on NSE SME, listed at the same issue price of ₹76. Shares dropped over 3% after listing and were trading at ₹73.
Baba Food Processing IPO listing date: Baba Food Processing share price made a flat debut on NSE SME today.On NSE SME, Baba Food Processing share price today was listed same as the issue price of ₹76. Following a flat listing, shares dropped over 3%. At 10:01 IST, Baba Food Processing shares were trading at ₹73.
