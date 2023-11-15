Baba Food Processing IPO listing date: Baba Food Processing share price made a flat debut on NSE SME today.On NSE SME, Baba Food Processing share price today was listed same as the issue price of ₹76. Following a flat listing, shares dropped over 3%. At 10:01 IST, Baba Food Processing shares were trading at ₹73. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Baba Food Processing IPO's price band was set in the range of ₹72 to ₹76. Baba Food Processing IPO lot size is that the investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.

Baba Food Processing is an enterprise that produces agricultural foods. The company, which manufactures wheat floor products, has established itself in both bulk and branded consumer food categories. A broad variety of products are produced by the company, such as Tandoori Atta, Whole Wheat Atta (wheat flour), and Semolina flour (Sooji).

Baba Food Processing IPO details Baba Food Processing IPO, which is worth ₹33 crore, is completely a fresh issue of 4,342,105 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The following goals are what the company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for: Investment in our fully owned subsidiary Panchakanya Foods Private Limited ("PFPL") to establish a manufacturing facility in Patna, Bihar, consisting of a highly automated roller flour mill and chakki whole wheat atta mill (henceforth referred to as the "Project"); financing the purchase of machinery for producing Roasted Gramme Flour (Sattu) and Chickpea Flour (Besan) in our current Ranchi manufacturing facility; financing the Company's working capital requirements; prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding unsecured borrowings obtained by the Company; and for general corporate purposes.

The Baba Food Processing IPO's book running lead manager is Horizon Management Private Limited, and the issue's registrar is Mas Services Limited. Nikunj Stock Brokers is Baba Food Processing's market maker.

Baba Food Processing IPO GMP today Baba Food Processing IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +10. This indicates the Baba Food Processing share price was trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

