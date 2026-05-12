Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO allotment date: The Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO share allotment will be finalised on Tuesday, 12 May. Investors who applied for the Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal, Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO GMP is +4.3. Considering the upper end of Bagmane Prime Office REIT price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Bagmane Prime Office REIT share price was indicated at ₹104.3 apiece, which is 4.30% higher than the IPO price of ₹100.

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After analysing the last 15 sessions of grey-market activity, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹5, according to expert opinion.

Investors can check their share allocations and the corresponding quantities by reviewing the allocation guidelines. Additionally, a key factor in assessing the IPO allotment status is the total number of shares made available. For those applicants who were not allotted any shares, the company will initiate the refund procedure. Shares that have been successfully allocated will be credited to the person's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Wednesday, 13 May. Individuals who were allocated shares will get them in their demat accounts the same day. Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, 15 May.

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Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO subscription status Bagmane Prime Office REIT's IPO subscription status was 23.71 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday, 7 May, driven by strong investor interest.

The IPO, valued at ₹3,405 crore, attracted bids totalling 3,50,77,38,150 units against the 14,79,21,000 units on offer, according to NSE data.

The segment designated for institutional investors was subscribed to 25.25 times, while the portion for other investors received 21.87 times the bids.

The offering received over 2 lakh applications, exceeding the total applications for all previous REITs, including Knowledge Realty Trust, Nexus Select Trust, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Brookfield India REIT, and Embassy Office Parks REIT.

How to check Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? Step 1: Go to the Kfin Technologies Ltd website: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

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Once you click the link above, you will see the option to check the status via any of the five available links.

Step 2: After you select one of those five URLs, choose "Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO" from the dropdown menu titled "Select IPO."

Step 3: To see the status, input your PAN, Demat account number, or application number.

Step 4: - If you select the application number option, begin by entering your application number and the captcha code. Afterwards, click "Submit."

- If you go with the Demat Account option, provide your account details along with the captcha code. Then, press "Submit."

- For the third option, which is PAN, enter your PAN number along with the captcha code. Finally, click "Submit."

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How to check Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1: Visit the allotment section on the official BSE site at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Pick 'Equity' from the options listed under 'Issue Type.'

Step 3: Select the 'Issue Name' from the dropdown list and indicate the specific IPO.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN.

How to check Bagmane Prime Office REIT IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1: Visit the official NSE website at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2: Sign up using your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' link found on the NSE website.

Step 3: Input your username, password, and the captcha verification code.

Step 4: On the following page, you can check the status of your IPO allocation.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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