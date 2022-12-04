Baheti Recycling IPO: GMP of NSE SME issue jumps ahead of share allotment date

Baheti Recycling IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, grey market sentiment in regard to Baheti Recycling IPO has further improved. According to market observers, shares of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd are available at a premium of ₹40 in grey market today. This means, Baheti Recycling IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹40, which is ₹4 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹36. So, grey market sentiment has gone further bullish in regard to Baheti Recycling IPO. They said that major reason for grey market going bullish on this NSE SME public issue is strong response being given by the investors. Apart from this, global sentiments are also supportive for the public issue as Dalal Street has outperformed other global bourses.