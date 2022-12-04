Baheti Recycling IPO: GMP of NSE SME issue jumps ahead of share allotment date

Baheti Recycling IPO: GMP of NSE SME issue jumps ahead of share allotment date1 min read . 01:06 PM IST
- Baheti Recycling IPO GMP today is ₹40, say market observers
Baheti Recycling IPO GMP: After strong subscription status of the SME IPO (initial public offer) proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange, market observers and bidders of the public offer are eagerly waiting for share allotment date, which is most likely on 5th December 2022. The public issue
Meanwhile, grey market sentiment in regard to Baheti Recycling IPO has further improved. According to market observers, shares of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd are available at a premium of ₹40 in grey market today. This means, Baheti Recycling IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹40, which is ₹4 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹36. So, grey market sentiment has gone further bullish in regard to Baheti Recycling IPO. They said that major reason for grey market going bullish on this NSE SME public issue is strong response being given by the investors. Apart from this, global sentiments are also supportive for the public issue as Dalal Street has outperformed other global bourses.
Market observers said that Baheti Recycling IPO GMP today is ₹40, which means grey market is expecting that the public issue may list around ₹85, near 85 per cent higher from its price band of ₹45 per equity share. This means, grey market is signaling strong debut of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd shares on Dalal Street.
However, stock market experts maintained that GMP should not be taken that much seriously because it has no connection with the company's fundamentals. They advised bidders to stick with their conviction they have developed after scanning the balance sheet of the company before applying for the SME IPO proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange. The public issue worth ₹12.42 crore got subscribed a whopping 347.53 times with its retail portion seeing a strong 435.65 times subscription and non institutional investors (NIIs) bid 259.21 times.
