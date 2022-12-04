Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Baheti Recycling IPO: GMP of NSE SME issue jumps ahead of share allotment date

Baheti Recycling IPO: GMP of NSE SME issue jumps ahead of share allotment date

1 min read . 01:06 PM ISTAsit Manohar
Baheti Recycling IPO is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.

  • Baheti Recycling IPO GMP today is 40, say market observers

Baheti Recycling IPO GMP: After strong subscription status of the SME IPO (initial public offer) proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange, market observers and bidders of the public offer are eagerly waiting for share allotment date, which is most likely on 5th December 2022. The public issue

Baheti Recycling IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, grey market sentiment in regard to Baheti Recycling IPO has further improved. According to market observers, shares of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd are available at a premium of 40 in grey market today. This means, Baheti Recycling IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 40, which is 4 higher from its yesterday's GMP of 36. So, grey market sentiment has gone further bullish in regard to Baheti Recycling IPO. They said that major reason for grey market going bullish on this NSE SME public issue is strong response being given by the investors. Apart from this, global sentiments are also supportive for the public issue as Dalal Street has outperformed other global bourses.

What this GMP means?

Market observers said that Baheti Recycling IPO GMP today is 40, which means grey market is expecting that the public issue may list around 85, near 85 per cent higher from its price band of 45 per equity share. This means, grey market is signaling strong debut of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd shares on Dalal Street.

Baheti Recycling IPO subscription status, other details

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP should not be taken that much seriously because it has no connection with the company's fundamentals. They advised bidders to stick with their conviction they have developed after scanning the balance sheet of the company before applying for the SME IPO proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange. The public issue worth 12.42 crore got subscribed a whopping 347.53 times with its retail portion seeing a strong 435.65 times subscription and non institutional investors (NIIs) bid 259.21 times.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
