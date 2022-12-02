Baheti Recycling IPO: GMP signals strong debut ahead of share allotment date1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 08:36 AM IST
- Baheti Recycling IPO GMP today is ₹34, say market observers
Baheti Recycling IPO: After closure of subscription for Baheti Recycling Industries Limited, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for share allotment date, which is most likely on 5th December 2022. The public issue proposed for listing on NSE SME exchanged received strong response by retail investors as the public offer got subscribed over 435 times in retail portion. Meanwhile, following strong global cues after dollar index slipping to three-month low, grey market has remained steady on Baheti Recycling Industries Limited shares. According to market observers, shares of Baheti Recycling Industries Limited are available at a premium of ₹34 in grey market today