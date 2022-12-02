Baheti Recycling IPO: GMP signals strong debut ahead of share allotment date

Baheti Recycling IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Baheti Recycling IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹34, which is unchanged from its Thursday grey market premium. They said that US Fed' hint to raise interest rates by less than expected percentage points pull down dollar index to three-month low. This slide in dollar index has sparked fresh positive sentiment at global equity markets and this could be the possible reason for grey market remaining steady on Baheti Recycling IPO GMP. They said that strong response from retail investors is another reason for grey market maintaining positive sentiments in regard to Baheti Recycling shares despite range-bound session on Thursday.