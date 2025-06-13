Bain Capital-backed CitiusTech exploring acquisitions, to evaluate IPO
Summary
While the US remains its main market, CitiusTech is planning expansions in Europe and Japan as demand for healthcare technology services increases among medtech, healthcare, and life sciences companies.
Bain Capital-backed CitiusTech, a healthcare technology services company, is planning to grow through acquisitions and will evaluate an IPO this year, either in the US or India, chief executive officer (CEO) Rajan Kohli told Mint in an interview.
