Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma IPO to open on July 3: Namita Thapar to offload stake—Top 10 things to know

  • Emcure Pharma IPO: The Bain Capital-backed IPO is a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale components.

Nikita Prasad
First Published07:59 PM IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO price band has been set in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>960 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,008 per equity share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹960 to ₹1,008 per equity share of the face value of ₹10.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO: The mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of leading pharma major Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd will open for subscription on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of pharmaceutical products across several major therapeutic areas. Established in 1981, Emcure Pharma's product portfolio consists of injectables, biotherapeutics, and orals. The research and development (R&D)-driven firm has targeted markets in more than 70 countries, with a significant presence in Europe, Canada, and India.

