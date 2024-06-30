Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma IPO to open on July 3: Namita Thapar to offload stake—Top 10 things to know

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO: The mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of leading pharma major Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd will open for subscription on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of pharmaceutical products across several major therapeutic areas. Established in 1981, Emcure Pharma's product portfolio consists of injectables, biotherapeutics, and orals. The research and development (R&D)-driven firm has targeted markets in more than 70 countries, with a significant presence in Europe, Canada, and India.