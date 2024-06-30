Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma IPO to open on July 3: Namita Thapar to offload stake—Top 10 things to know

Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma IPO to open on July 3: Namita Thapar to offload stake—Top 10 things to know

Nikita Prasad

  • Emcure Pharma IPO: The Bain Capital-backed IPO is a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale components.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO price band has been set in the range of 960 to 1,008 per equity share of the face value of 10.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO: The mainboard initial public offering (IPO) of leading pharma major Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd will open for subscription on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of pharmaceutical products across several major therapeutic areas. Established in 1981, Emcure Pharma's product portfolio consists of injectables, biotherapeutics, and orals. The research and development (R&D)-driven firm has targeted markets in more than 70 countries, with a significant presence in Europe, Canada, and India.

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
