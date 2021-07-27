Bain Capital-backed Emcure Pharma strengthens its board ahead of Rs4,000 cr IPO

Emcure’s Chairman and Independent Director, Desai has been associated with Emcure Pharmaceuticals for over three decades. Dr Ayyangar appointed as Additional Director comes with an extensive experience of 34 years in healthcare and pharmaceutical. Gokhale appointed as Independent Director was in the Indian Foreign Service since 1981. Jain, appointed as Independent Director, is an alumnus of London School of Economics, Dr Vidya Yeravdekar appointed as Independent Director is the Principal Director of Symbiosis Society, and the Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis International University.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}