Bain-backed Dhoot Transmission eyes ₹2,250 crore IPO in early August

Dhoot Transmission Ltd, the Bain Capital-backed automotive component maker, is preparing to launch a nearly ₹2,250 crore initial public offering (IPO) as early as the first week of August, according to two people familiar with the matter, joining a growing pipeline of private equity-backed companies looking to tap India's buoyant primary markets.
“The transaction timeline remains subject to market conditions, but preparations for the price band and opening of the issue are currently underway,” said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. The second person confirmed the development.