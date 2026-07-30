Bain-backed Dhoot Transmission eyes ₹2,250 crore IPO in early August

Dhoot Transmission Ltd, the Bain Capital-backed automotive component maker, is preparing to launch a nearly ₹2,250 crore initial public offering (IPO) as early as the first week of August, according to two people familiar with the matter, joining a growing pipeline of private equity-backed companies looking to tap India's buoyant primary markets.
Dhoot Transmission Ltd, the Bain Capital-backed automotive component maker, is preparing to launch a nearly ₹2,250 crore initial public offering (IPO) as early as the first week of August, according to two people familiar with the matter, joining a growing pipeline of private equity-backed companies looking to tap India's buoyant primary markets.
“The transaction timeline remains subject to market conditions, but preparations for the price band and opening of the issue are currently underway,” said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. The second person confirmed the development.
“The transaction timeline remains subject to market conditions, but preparations for the price band and opening of the issue are currently underway,” said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. The second person confirmed the development.
The proposed IPO follows the company's confidential filing with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in February. It received the regulator's approval in May before submitting updated draft papers later that month.
The revised filing showed that the IPO will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 16.3 million shares.
Bain Capital will sell up to 13.2 million shares through the OFS, while Mangalam Capital Pvt Ltd will offload another 3.12 million shares, according to the draft papers.
Bain acquired a 49% stake in Dhoot in early 2025 as part of a transaction that also consolidated promoter-held entities, including Dhoot Holding Pvt. Ltd, into Dhoot Transmission.
Mint had reported on 24 June that Dhoot Transmission was among a clutch of private equity-backed companies preparing IPO roadshows amid improving market sentiment following the high-profile draft filings by National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Jio Platforms Ltd.
An email sent to Dhoot Transmission on Wednesday remained unanswered until press time.
Auto parts play
Founded by Rahul Dhoot in 1999, Dhoot Transmission supplies original equipment manufacturers across the automotive and consumer durables sectors. Its portfolio includes wiring harnesses, automotive switches, electronic sensors and controllers used in two- and three-wheelers, passenger and commercial vehicles, off-road vehicles and earth-moving equipment.
A July 2025 Crisil report described Dhoot Transmission as “one of the largest players in the wire harness segment,” supplying manufacturers including Bajaj Auto Ltd, TVS Motor Co., Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd and Royal Enfield.
The report said product launches and capacity expansion helped the company's revenue increase to ₹2,653 crore in fiscal 2024 from ₹1,550 crore in fiscal 2022. It also derives 15-20% of its revenue from overseas operations.
In April, the company acquired Multilink Pvt. Ltd, which manufactures electronics and electrical products for India's two- and three-wheeler industry.
Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), SBI Capital Markets and 360 One WAM are managing the issue.
Dhoot Transmission's listing plans come as India's auto components sector grows more confident about tapping public markets. Companies including ASK Automotive and Motherson Sumi Wiring India have listed in recent years, reflecting rising investor interest in automotive suppliers.