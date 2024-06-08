Bajaj Housing Finance files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹7,000 crore via IPO; Details here
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: The Bajaj Finance subsidiary has filed it's draft papers with SEBI to raise funds through its public issue.
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Bajaj Housing Finance has filed it's preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds worth ₹7,000 crore through its upcoming public issue.
