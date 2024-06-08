Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Bajaj Housing Finance has filed it's preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds worth ₹7,000 crore through its upcoming public issue.

The public issue aggregating up to ₹7,000 crore comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of up to ₹4,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹3,000 crore by the selling shareholder with face value of ₹10 each equity share by Bajaj Finance Limited--the promoter selling shareholder.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, JM Financial Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author