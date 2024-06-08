Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Bajaj Housing Finance files DRHP with SEBI to raise 7,000 crore via IPO; Details here

Bajaj Housing Finance files DRHP with SEBI to raise ₹7,000 crore via IPO; Details here

Nikita Prasad

  • Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: The Bajaj Finance subsidiary has filed it's draft papers with SEBI to raise funds through its public issue.

Bajaj Housing Finance has filed drafts papers with SEBI to raise funds through its maiden public issue

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Bajaj Housing Finance has filed it's preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds worth 7,000 crore through its upcoming public issue.

The public issue aggregating up to 7,000 crore comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of up to 4,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3,000 crore by the selling shareholder with face value of 10 each equity share by Bajaj Finance Limited--the promoter selling shareholder.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, JM Financial Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
