Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Bajaj Housing Finance has filed it's preliminary draft papers with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds worth ₹7,000 crore through its upcoming public issue.
The public issue aggregating up to ₹7,000 crore comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of up to ₹4,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to ₹3,000 crore by the selling shareholder with face value of ₹10 each equity share by Bajaj Finance Limited--the promoter selling shareholder.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, JM Financial Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.
