Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: 10 key things to know from RHP before subscription opens on September 9

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on September 9, 2024. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) seeks to raise 6,560 crore from the public issue. Here are 10 key things to look out for…

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published1 Sep 2024, 11:49 PM IST
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO will open for subscription on September 9.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on September 9, 2024. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) seeks to raise 6,560 crore from the public issue.

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. falls under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI)“Upper-layer” NBFC. To comply with RBI's norms, NBFC's in this layer have to be listed on the exchanges by September 2025.

Also Read | Bajaj Housing Finance IPO to hit D-Street on Sept 9; Check issue size, key dates

Here are the key things to look out for in Bajaj Housing Finance IPO:

1. IPO valuation: The non-banking lender has valued the IPO at 6,560 crore, with a face value of 10 per equity share. The company is offering a fresh issue and an Offer for sale (OFS) issue in the public listing.

2. IPO offer structure details: Bajaj Housing Finance plans to raise 3,560 crore from the fresh issue of shares at a face value of 10 per share and 3,000 crore from its Offer for Sale (OFS) issue at a face value of 10 per equity share, according to the company Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). This brings the total value of the issue to 6,560 crore.

3. IPO dates: The non-banking lender's IPO will open for subscription on Monday, September 9. The mainboard IPO's price band will be announced on Tuesday, September 3. The issue will have a three-day bidding window and close on Wednesday, September 11. The IPO will open for its anchor subscription round on Friday, September 6, as per the filing.

Also Read | Razorpay bets on offline, overseas business ahead of IPO

4. IPO Allocation details: Bajaj Housing Finance plans to allocate not more than 50 per cent of the net offer to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) on a proportional basis. In consultation with the book runners, the company may allocate up to 60 per cent of the QIB portion to anchor investors. The company has planned to offer not less than 15 per cent of the net offer to the non-institutional investors (NII) and not less than 35 per cent to retail investors, according to the RHP filing.

5. Book-running managers and Registrar: The book runners for the public issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Bofa Securities India Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited, JM Financial Limited and IIFL Securities Ltd. Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the public issue.

6. Promoter selling stake: Bajaj Housing Finance's promoter, Bajaj Finance Limited, is shedding equity shares worth 3,000 crore at a face value of 10 per share.

Also Read | ECOS Mobility IPO: Here’s step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status

7. IPO objective: The non-banking lender aims to use the amount raised from the public offer to strengthen its capital base for future lending activities and cover offer-related expenses. The IPO listing will help the company with the benefits of brand recognition and public presence as a listed entity on the secondary market.

8. IPO proceeds investment details: The proceeds from the IPO are to be deployed in usage over the financial year 2024-25. As per the filing, the fund will be deployed based on the company's current business plan, management estimates, prevailing market conditions, and other commercial and technical factors.

Also Read | Upcoming IPOs: Six public issues, 11 new listings scheduled for next week

9. Total asset under management (AUM): As of June 2024, the company's AUM stood at 97,071.33 crore, compared to 74,124.26 crore in the same period the previous year.

10. Company details: Bajaj Housing Finance, a non-banking financial company was founded in 2008 and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance. The NBFC is part of the Bajaj Group and provides customized financial solutions to individuals and corporations for the purchase and renovation of homes and commercial spaces. The company's comprehensive housing finance products range between home loans, loans against property, rent concessions, and developer finance.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Sep 2024, 11:49 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOBajaj Housing Finance IPO: 10 key things to know from RHP before subscription opens on September 9

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.80
03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
-0.2 (-0.13%)

Bandhan Bank

200.70
03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
6.7 (3.45%)

GAIL India

237.55
03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
5.45 (2.35%)

HDFC Bank

1,632.95
03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
-5.55 (-0.34%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Triveni Engineering & Indus

472.50
03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
33.45 (7.62%)

Jindal Stainless

792.00
03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
55.55 (7.54%)

Au Small Finance Bank

688.85
03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
48.05 (7.5%)

Radico Khaitan

1,944.90
03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
126.95 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,261.00-72.00
    Chennai
    73,325.00-288.00
    Delhi
    73,901.00720.00
    Kolkata
    73,901.00792.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue