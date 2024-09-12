Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment date: The Bajaj Housing Finance IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, September 12). Investors who applied for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO can check the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. The non-deposit-taking housing finance company opened for subscription on Monday, September 9 and ended on Wednesday, September 11. By the end of the last bidding day, the issue saw robust response from non-institutional investors (NIIs) (41.44 times), qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) (209.36 times), followed by retail investors (6.95 times). Bajaj Housing Finance IPO subscription status was 63.55 times on the third day.

Investors can determine their share allocation and the proportion by understanding the allocation basis. When checking IPO allotment status, it is important to consider the number of shares available. If applicants are unsuccessful in securing shares, the company will initiate the refund process. The allocated shares will be deposited into the individual's demat account.

For individuals who were not allocated shares, the refund procedure will begin on Friday, September 13. Individuals who were allocatedshares will get them in their demat accounts the same day.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, September 16.

How to check Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal? If you have applied for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO, you can do a Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Here's Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1: When you click the aforementioned link, you may check the status using one of five links.

Step 2: After selecting one of the five available URLs, choose Bajaj Housing Finance IPO from the "Select IPO" drop-down option.

Step 3: Enter your PAN, Demat account number, or application number to view the status.

Step 4: - If you select this option, enter the application number first, followed by the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- If you select Demat Account, enter the account information and the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- To access the third option, PAN, enter the PAN number and the captcha code. Click "Submit."

How to check Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4 Put in your application number or PAN.

How to check Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 One has to register with PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3 Put in your password, user name, and captcha code.

Step 4 On the next page that opens, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP today Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP today is +74. This indicates Bajaj Housing Finance share price were trading at a premium of ₹74 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

The estimated listing price of Bajaj Housing Finance share price was indicated at ₹144 apiece, considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, representing an 105.71% increase from the IPO price of ₹70.

After analysing the grey market activities from the last 22 sessions, it is evident that today's IPO GMP is on an upward trend, indicating a strong potential for listing. As indicated by experts on investorgain.com, the GMP ranges from ₹36 to ₹74, with ₹36 being the lowest and ₹74 being the highest.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO details.

