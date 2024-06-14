Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Bajaj Finance arm files draft papers with SEBI for ₹7,000 crore issue; All You Need To Know
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Bajaj Housing Finance filed a DRHP for an IPO with SEBI, offering fresh shares worth ₹4,000 crore. The IPO aims to increase capital base, list equity shares, and cover offer expenses.
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Bajaj Housing Finance, a subsidiary of the Bajaj Group and promoted by Bajaj Finance Limited and Bajaj Finserv Limited, filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering last week on June 7. Bajaj Housing Finance is a non-deposit housing finance company that has been involved in mortgage lending from fiscal 2018.
