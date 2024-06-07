Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Bajaj Finance, a non-banking finance company (NBFC), will offload shares of its housing finance arm, Bajaj Housing Finance, for ₹3,000 crore in its forthcoming initial public offering (IPO). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This is subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals, including those from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the BSE Limited, the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, and any other regulatory authority as may be applicable and required, as well as commercial and other considerations," the company stated in an exchange filing today.

The NBFC stated on Thursday, June 6, that its board has approved an IPO plan that comprises raising ₹4,000 crore through a fresh issuance and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

In September 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released a list of upper-layer NBFCs, or businesses with assets under management of ₹50,000 crores. According to RBI guidelines, Bajaj Housing Finance, which was on the list, was supposed to be listed on the bourses by September 2025.

According to a CNBC TV18 news report, Bajaj Housing Finance is a 100% arm of Bajaj Finance. Bajaj Finserv owns a 51.34% stake in Bajaj Finance.

On Friday session, Bajaj Finance share price jumped over 5%, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹7,298, and an intraday low of ₹6,942.25 on the BSE.

"The Bajaj Finance share price has been consolidating in a range since the last few months. The resistance in this consolidation is seen around ₹7,400, while support is placed around ₹6,600. A breakout beyond this range could lead to a directional move in the near term," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

Bajaj Finance's net profit grew by 21.1% year on year to ₹3,824.53 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended March 31. Net interest income (NII) increased 21.1% to ₹3,824.53 crore from ₹3,157.8 crore in the comparable quarter of FY23.

