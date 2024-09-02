Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: GMP jumps after announcement of subscription date. Shareholder quota, date, other details

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Bajaj Housing Finance Limited will be hitting the Indian primary market on 9th September 2024, i.e. on Monday next week. The Non-Banking Financial Company (NBGC) filed the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) at SEBI last week to launch its public offer. As per the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO RHP, the public issue will open on Monday next week and remain open until Wednesday next week. Though the company has yet to declare the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO price band, shares of the company have started to trade in the grey market. According to stock market observers, the grey market is highly bullish on Bajaj Housing Finance IPO as company shares are available at a premium of ₹61 in the grey market today.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP According to market observers, Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹61, ₹5 higher than Sunday's Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP of ₹56. They said that Bajaj Housing Finance IPO RHP was submitted by the NBFC on Saturday last week, and in the previous two days, Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP has risen from ₹42 to ₹61. So, in two days, Bajaj Housing Finance's IPO GMP increased by around 45 per cent. They said that grey market sentiments may further improve once the company declares the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO price band, which is expected in the next one to two days.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO shareholder's quota Those who held Bajaj Finance shares or Bajaj Finserv shares at the end of last week's Friday session are eligible to apply to the upcoming IPO under the shareholders' quota. According to SEBI rules, those who held the parent company's shares on the RHP filing date will be eligible to apply for the subsidiary company under the shareholders' quota.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO details The NBFC aims to generate ₹6,560 crore from public issues. The upcoming IPO will include fresh shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS). The company's RHP, available on the SEBI website, reveals that it aims to raise ₹3,560 crore by issuing fresh shares, while the rest, ₹3,000, is reserved for the OFS.

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO date of subscription will begin on September 9th, 2024, and end on September 11th, 2024. The most likely Bajaj Housing Finance IPO allotment date is September 12th, 2024, and the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO listing date is September 16th, 2024.