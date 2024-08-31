Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP jumps from 42 to 56 ahead of RHP filing: Market observers

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP jumps from ₹42 to ₹56 ahead of RHP filing: Market observers

Nikita Prasad

  • Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Grey market premium rose as market observers expect the RHP filing soon

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP jumped ahead of RHP filing, said market observers

Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Bajaj Housing Finance will hit D-Street soon. The subscription window is expected to open in the first or second week of September. Grey market premium (GMP) observers expect the red herring prospectus soon which will have details of the public issue. However, ahead of the RHP filing, market observers say that Bajaj Housing Finance IPO GMP rose from 42 to 56 on Saturday, August 31.

