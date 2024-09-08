Is Bajaj Housing Finance IPO a gateway to India's growing housing market?

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL), the second largest housing finance company in India in terms of assets under management and a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance, is set to make a significant stride by launching its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday. The company, known for its diverse range of mortgage products and focus on salaried customers, aims to carve out a distinctive niche in the prime housing segment, which is traditionally dominated by banks. The price band has been set in the range of ₹66-70 apiece, and the company is looking to raise a total of ₹6,560 crore from its primary stake sale, which includes a fresh share sale of ₹3,560 crore.